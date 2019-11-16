wrestling / News

Sasha Banks: ‘I’ve Decided to Also Become the Landlord Because I Own Everything’

November 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– It looks like Sasha Banks is giving herself a new nickname, besides The Boss. Following the women Superstars of Smackdown standing tall against the NXT stars on last night’s Smackdown, Banks shared a message on the segment on Twitter, which you can see below.

Banks wrote, “On top of being the Boss, I’ve decided to also become the landlord because I own everything! I made NXT & I’m gonna love destroying it. Y’all haven’t paid your dues so consider your asses evicted! #TeamSmackDown #Vince>HunTAH #LegitBoss”

During last night’s show, the team of Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Dana Brooke defeated Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Knox, and Mia Yim in the main event.

