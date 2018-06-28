Sasha Banks Originally Thought Ronda Rousey’s WWE Signing Wasn’t Fair

In an interview with CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Sasha Banks admitted that she didn’t think the WWE signing of Ronda Rousey ‘wasn’t fair’ at first. Here are highlights:

On if she will turn heel soon: “I hear that all the time, and it’s been over three years, and it’s not up to me. It’s up to the fans, they’re the one who choose. So, if they boo me, that’s when I become a bad guy. Right now they’re cheering because, I mean, look at me, I’m cute. I’m the best.”

On Ronda Rousey: “”When I first heard that she was gonna be here, I was a little like, ‘huh, that’s not really fair’. She has been killing it. She’s proven all the doubters wrong, and it’s so crazy to see her matches. I’m like in shock, I’m in awe. I loved her match at WrestleMania, I loved her match at Money in the Bank, and I definitely think she’s one to watch. I can’t believe Money in the Bank was only her second match and I am so impressed, and I hope I get to wrestle her in the future and I’m really excited for her here in the WWE and she really has been killing it.”