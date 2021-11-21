Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away

In an interview with Ariel Helwani (via Fightful, Sasha Banks revealed that she didn’t hear about the death of Eddie Guerrero until she was at that week’s RAW and Smackdown, which ended up being tribute shows. Here are highlights:

On learning Eddie Guerrero had passed: “I was and it’s kind of crazy how the universe works and how that happened to be in Minneapolis where I lived at the time. I was so excited to go to that show. All I wanted to do was to show Eddie Guerrero my sign. All I was thinking about was, ‘Oh my God, I hope Eddie sees my sign.’ I won second-row tickets that night from doing this autograph signing with Ashley Massaro, and I remember going into the arena and I saw all these signs that said ‘Rest in Peace, Eddie Guerrero.’ I was so confused. I was like, ‘Well, maybe Minneapolis doesn’t like Eddie because it was advertised as Eddie Guerrero vs. Undertaker, which I just assumed everybody loved The Undertaker, versus Batista. A fan came up to me and he told me that Eddie Guerrero passed away that night and everything inside of me just broke. I couldn’t believe that my hero passed away. I was crying like a little baby. I was in my mom’s arms just bawling. I couldn’t believe it, but I was just like, ‘Wow, I have to watch it. I’m here for Eddie.'”

On having a shot for Eddie on the day of his passing: “I always do. I walked upstairs and I see my accolades; my trophies, my statues, my figures, and I see my figures of Eddie Guerrero and I wouldn’t be in the main event of WrestleMania, I wouldn’t be in The Mandalorian, I wouldn’t be in all these first-time evers if it wasn’t for Eddie Guerrero. It’s so crazy that he had such an impact on my life that he made me fight for my dreams. I am so thankful for him, and I definitely had a shot for him that night.”