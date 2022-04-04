Sasha Banks Shares A Beer With Steve Austin Backstage At WWE WrestleMania 38 (Pic)

It was a successful WrestleMania 38 for both Sasha Banks and Steve Austin, as both came out victorious in their respective matches. Banks captured her first WrestleMania win by winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with partner Naomi, while Austin wrestled his first match since 2003 and defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One.

Shortly after Austin came out to deliver a stunner to Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee on Night Two, Banks tweeted that Austin gave her a beer backstage.

Banks later tweeted a photo of she and Austin sharing said beer after the segment.

You can view Banks’ tweets below.