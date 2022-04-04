Sasha Banks Comments On Breaking Her Wrestlemania Losing Streak

Prior to last night’s Wrestlemania Sunday, Sasha Banks had a Wrestlemania record of 0-6. However she finally broke her losing streak after she and Naomi won the WWE women’s tag team titles. In an interview with Ariel Helwani (via Fightful), Banks commented on finally getting her first win at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

Banks on getting her first win: “It’s so crazy, when we finally hit our double team, we had been training all week at the WWE Performance Center, but to do the one, two, three and to see the audience; my mom, my brother, [Naomi’s] mom and family…something just felt so right. Finally. Finally! My first WrestleMania was in this very building and I remember when I didn’t get that victory, when I lost my first WrestleMania. This just turned around history and I’m about to make so much more with my sister.”

Naomi on Banks at Wrestlemania: “The best matches. Her name is always in there. She is the glue and everyone has their best matches with her. She shows it every time she goes out there. She proves it time and time again. That’s why it is so shocking that this is her first win at WrestleMania.”

Banks on who had the idea to team her with Naomi again: “A little Vinnie Mac. My best friend Vince McMahon hit me up and was like, ‘You know what, I miss you and Team BAD. I miss you and Naomi. Can I feel the glow?’ ‘Vinnie, you wanna feel The Glow? It’s Boss Time all the time.’ ‘I think it’s Boss and Glow Time all the time. Let’s give it to the WWE Universe.'”