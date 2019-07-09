Backstage Update on Possible WWE Return for Sasha Banks, Status Still TBA

– As previously reported, The Amalie Arena is advertising Sasha Banks to appear at the upcoming Raw live event on July 22 in Tampa, Florida. However, she’s not being listed on WWE.com. Some have speculated Banks could make a potential return on Sunday at Extreme Rules to help Bayley in a two-on-one handicap match against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. During a promo this week on Raw, Cross said that Bayley needs to get a friend who will have her back, which some people think is a suggestion that Banks could be making a return. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the Banks situation.

According to Meltzer, there’s no “definitive” decision “either way” right now for Sasha Banks. Meltzer stated after asking his sources about the situation that it’s “to be determined.” Previously, he was given the impression that Banks could make a WWE return this summer. Meltzer added that it was “up to her” if Sasha Banks wants to return. He stated, “If it was a lock, she’d be back.”

Banks last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley lost the women’s tag team titles to The IIconics in a four-way tag team match. She has been off TV since that time.