Satnam Singh Now Listed as Broadcaster on AEW Roster Page

– It looks like AEW is considering a change for wrestler Satnam Singh. The AEW roster page has moved Singh out of the active men’s division and him to the broadcast team.

AEW has not commented on this change for Singh. He’s still an active wrestler, wrestling at AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana on June 15 in a tag team bout. He’s not yet appeared as part of the AEW broadcast team yet.

The 28-year-old Satnam Singh was previously part of the stable of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, managed by Sonjay Dutt, in AEW. He last wrestled in AEW on the June 12 edition of Rampage, beating Rosario Grillo in a short squash. You can view an image of Singh as part of the AEW broadcast crew on the roster page below: