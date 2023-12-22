Satnam Singh Says There Are Plans To Bring AEW To India

Satnam Singh says that there are plans to bring AEW to India. The AEW star recently spoke with the Hindustan Times and spoke about his goals in the company.

“I have signed with AEW now, and I stay with them always,” Singh said. “Every week we travel and we have matches also. We are planning to bring AEW to India and expose it here so that the people in this country know what it is. This is important. The youth should know that something can be done with wrestling too. Children need to find something, analyse your health and power, and see what you can do. It is not important that you need to do sports, study, become a businessman, very important.”

Singh last competed in a six-man tag match alongside Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at AEW All Out, where they unsuccessfully challenged for the Trios Championships.