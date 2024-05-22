– Ring of Honor (ROH) announced new matchups for tomorrow’s episode of ROH on HonorClub TV. Satnam Singh will face Jimmy Jacobs. Nyla Rose will be in action, and more. Here’s the announced lineup so far:

* ROH World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. London Lightning

* Satnam Singh vs. Jimmy Jacobs

* Mike Bennett vs. Daddy Magic

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

* Serpentico vs. TBA

* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo vs. TBA

* Lee Johnson, Top Flight, & Action Andretti vs. Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, & Premier Athletes