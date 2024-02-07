wrestling / News
Satoshi Kojima Suffers MCL Injury, Will Miss Multiple NJPW Dates
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Satoshi Kojima has been pulled from shows on February 8 and 9 due to suffering an MCL injury. He will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi.
It was also noted that Tomohiro Ishii will be missing due to his appearance on this week’s AEW Collision. He will be replaced by YOSHI-HASHI.
Finally, Jeff Cobb is still out thanks to a thigh injury. He will be replaced by Great-O-Khan. The announcement reads:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Jeff Cobb, due to a left thigh injury, and Satoshi Kojima, due to a left Medial Collateral Ligament(MCL) injury, will miss action on February 8 and 9.
Additionally, Tomohiro Ishii will be absent due to wrestling on the AEW’s show this week.
Cobb will be replaced by Great-O-Khan, Ishii will be replaced by YOSHI-HASHI, and Kojima will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Cobb, Ishii and Kojima wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
NJPW joins fans in wishing Cobb and Kojima a full, speedy recovery.
Card changes:
February 8
2nd match
El Desperado, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi
-> El Desperado, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi vs SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi
5th match
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Zack Sabre Jr., Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita
-> Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Zack Sabre Jr., Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita
6th match
Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman vs David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney
-> Great-O-Khan, HENARE, TJP, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman vs David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney
February 9
3rd match
Shota Umino, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs EVIL, Ren Narita & Dick Togo
->Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma & Ryusuke Taguchi vs EVIL, Ren Narita & Dick Togo
5th match
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Togi Makabe & Tiger Mask vs Zack Sabre Jr., Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita
-> Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe & Tiger Mask vs Zack Sabre Jr., Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita
6th match
Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman vs David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney
-> Great-O-Khan, HENARE, TJP, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman vs David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney
