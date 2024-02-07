Satoshi Kojima Suffers MCL Injury, Will Miss Multiple NJPW Dates

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Satoshi Kojima has been pulled from shows on February 8 and 9 due to suffering an MCL injury. He will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi.

It was also noted that Tomohiro Ishii will be missing due to his appearance on this week’s AEW Collision. He will be replaced by YOSHI-HASHI.

Finally, Jeff Cobb is still out thanks to a thigh injury. He will be replaced by Great-O-Khan. The announcement reads: