Savannah Evans Announces That She’s A Free Agent

Savannah Evans’ time as a TNA-contracted talent is over for now, as she announced on social media. Evans posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she is a free agent, as you can see below.

Evans wrote:

“As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT. Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there. Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: [email protected] Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO IG: savannahevs”