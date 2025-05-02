wrestling / News

Savannah Evans Announces That She’s A Free Agent

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Savannah Evans TNA Impact 2-6-25 Image Credit: TNA

Savannah Evans’ time as a TNA-contracted talent is over for now, as she announced on social media. Evans posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she is a free agent, as you can see below.

Evans wrote:

“As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT. Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there. Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: [email protected]

Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO

IG: savannahevs”

