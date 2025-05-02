wrestling / News
Savannah Evans Announces That She’s A Free Agent
Savannah Evans’ time as a TNA-contracted talent is over for now, as she announced on social media. Evans posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she is a free agent, as you can see below.
Evans wrote:
“As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT. Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there. Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: [email protected]
Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO
IG: savannahevs”
