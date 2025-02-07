wrestling / News

Savannah Evans Earns Knockouts Title Shot In Battle Royal On TNA Impact

February 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Savannah Evans TNA Impact 2-6-25 Image Credit: TNA

Savannah Evans is the new #1 contender to the TNA Knockouts Championship, winning a title shot on this week’s Impact. Evans won the shot in a battle royale on Thursday’s show, last eliminating Xia Brookside.

The match also included Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna, Heather By Elegance, Jazz, Jody Threat, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Savannah Evans, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading