Savannah Evans Earns Knockouts Title Shot In Battle Royal On TNA Impact
Savannah Evans is the new #1 contender to the TNA Knockouts Championship, winning a title shot on this week’s Impact. Evans won the shot in a battle royale on Thursday’s show, last eliminating Xia Brookside.
The match also included Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna, Heather By Elegance, Jazz, Jody Threat, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz.
.@SavannahEvansNV is the #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Championship!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/w27Uv70DxW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025