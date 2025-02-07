Savannah Evans Earns Knockouts Title Shot In Battle Royal On TNA Impact

Savannah Evans is the new #1 contender to the TNA Knockouts Championship, winning a title shot on this week’s Impact. Evans won the shot in a battle royale on Thursday’s show, last eliminating Xia Brookside.

The match also included Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna, Heather By Elegance, Jazz, Jody Threat, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz.