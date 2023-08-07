Savannah Evans Is In Season Two of Heels

Impact Wrestling Knockout Savannah Evans has revealed she’s in the second season of Heels. Evans spoke during a virtual signing with Southern Wrestling Autographs and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On expanding beyond wrestling: “I definitely want to do as much as I can in wrestling, but building a bigger brand for myself in general is always the goal. If that gets me to do other things and branch to other avenues of entertainment, I’m down for that. Last summer, and I’ll talk about it because it’s about to air, I got to do a couple cameos on the show ‘Heels’. So I was able to do that. I’m sure they’re just a one-second, ‘Oh, there she is,’ but yeah, being able to do that was cool, and I would love to do more work like that. So I’m gonna be looking into that. It was classified as stunt work because we were wrestlers, we were around the ring, in the ring.

“So doing more stunt work is something I could definitely get used to. I know that SAG is going through a lot right now, but I would eventually like to get SAG certified, that kind of thing. But yeah, but the new season of Heels just started… so if anyone loves that show, keep an eye out in the background for me somewhere.”

On her role on the show: “I’m definitely a character, and you’ll notice when you see me. But I think that’s part of the fun, too, is getting to play other types of characters and building your resume that way. Like yes, I can play this, but I can also play this, too.”