Savannah Evans Says She Underwent Knee Surgery

Savannah Evans has announced that she underwent knee surgery. The Impact Wrestling star revealed on Wednesday that she had two bone spurs removed from her knee a couple of weeks ago, as you can see below.

PWInsider reports that it is expected that Evans should be done with her recovery and rehabbing by the time TNA Hard to Kill arrives on January 13th. Evans wrote:

“They removed these two bone spurs out of my knee two weeks ago. Wild.”