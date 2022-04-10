Savannah Evans Weighs In On Her Favorite Moments In Impact

Savannah Evans recently spoke about her favorite moments in Impact Wrestling thus far. Evans, who is now officially signed with Impact, named the Monster’s Ball Match that was dedicated to the late Daffney Unger as one of her favorites so far.

“For me, the moments are always building,” Savannah said (per Fightful). “You know what I mean? Because it’s like, each time I’m there. It’s like, here’s another moment. Here’s another moment here. Here’s another moment. One of my favorite personal moments was winning the Monsters Ball match. The fact that that particular match was dedicated to Daffney makes it even huger. We went in there, and it was weapons and it was chaos. But for me, that was a big moment. Of course, we mentioned Mickie James. Wrestling Mickie James was big, too.”

The match took place on the Knockouts Knockdown show that aired in October and was in tribute to Daffney, who had died the month before.