Saved By the Bell Revival References WWE During Second Season

The second season of Peacock’s Saved By the Bell revival has a little corporate synergy, referencing WWE a couple of times in its run. PWInsider reports that the season includes Mario Lopez’s AC Slater in a therapy session, where he says that he hasn’t been the same since the Undertaker retired. When the therapist asks him go deeper, he mentions WWE Raw.

The season also paid tribute to Dustin Diamond, who passed away from lung cancer earlier this year. Diamond’s Screech is revealed to have passed away, and Slater goes to therapy on the suggestion of Jessie (Elizabeth Berkeley) to deal with his difficulty in coping with Screech’s passing. Diamond was a longtime wrestling fan and had a couple of matches for companies like AAW and TWE.

Finally, the season finale had a knowledge bowl and a question was about the “Ninth Wonder of the World,” who was of course Chyna.