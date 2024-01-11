– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega recalled some of his old WWE matchups with Steve Austin in 1996. This includes his Carribbean Strap Match with Austin that took place at In Your House: Beware of Dog, and the show’s infamous blackout. Vega recalled on the match (via WrestlingInc.com), “I remember Steve [was] in the ring. Here I come. Soon Kevin Dunn put the camera on me — boom. Just [for] a fraction of a second, you see my face, and then the lights went off.”

After the lights went out, Vega and Austin had to end up wrestling the match without light, and the entire match was fought in the dark. They were later informed the pay-per-view feed cut out during the matchup. They later had a rematch two days later to make up for it. Savio Vega added on the incident, “To be honest, I liked the first match. That was the real Lights Out match.”