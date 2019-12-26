Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday Added To MLW Zero Hour

A match between The Dynasty’s Richard Holliday and Savio Vega has been added to MLW Zero Hour in Dallas on January 11. Here is a press release:

Savio Vega rumbles with Dynasty’s Richard Holliday January 11 in Dallas

Will Holliday prove he’s dynastic against the pride of Puerto Rico?

Major League Wrestling today announced Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Savio Vega has vowed payback on The Dynasty for mocking his near career ending injury last summer. Especially Holliday. who has taken great pride in Vega’s misfortune.

It was at the hands of Alex Hammerstone, a member of The Dynasty, who twisted Vega’s body and injured Vega’s leg, foot and ankle, crumpling Vega to the mat and sending him to the hospital.

Since embarking on the comeback trail, the “Pride of Puerto Rico” has had one and only one mission: giving the smug and elite group known as the Dynasty a receipt.

Scoffing at the threat, Richard Holliday gladly accepted Vega’s challenge with matchmakers negotiating an undisclosed financial figure for the bout with Holliday’s lawyer/father to face the Caribbean Champ in Dallas on January 11.

“I will out-wrestle, out-class and outwit this imbecile and show the world that I am the uncrowned champion of the Caribbean… well, at least the nicer resort islands in the Caribbean,” said the cosmopolitan elitist Holliday.

This bout marks a different type of challenge for Holliday. Rarely does Holliday face a man that has such experience, endurance and an improvised brawling style like Vega.

A dynamic athlete, Holliday is an emerging world class caliber wrestler having won the World Tag Team Titles earlier this year along with an impressive opening round performance in the Opera Cup.

With self-proclaimed “dynastic qualities,” Holliday sees this bout as an opportunity to continue his march up the PWI Top 10 and make a statement by dominating.

But is the Westport, CT native ready for brawling Boricua? Vega’s tenaciousness and determination for payback may be more than Holliday can handle.

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

THE DEBUT OF…

Erick Stevens

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Brian Pillman Jr. • Konnan • Drago • Taurus • Puma King and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

