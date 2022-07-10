wrestling / News
Schedule For Tonight’s WWE on A&E Programming: Undertaker Biography, More
A&E debuts its latest WWE programming block tonight including an Undertaker episode of Biography: WWE Legends. You can see tonight’s full schedule below including a Biography marathon and more:
* 1 PM: Most Wanted Treasures – Jerry Lawler
* 2 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Steve Austin
* 4 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Booker T.
* 6 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Shawn Michaels
* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – The Undertaker
* 10 PM: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk: Kane
* 11:34 PM: Most Wanted Treasures – Undertaker and Kane
