Schedule For Tonight’s WWE on A&E Programming: Undertaker Biography, More

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Biography, WWE Legends Image Credit: A&E, WWE

A&E debuts its latest WWE programming block tonight including an Undertaker episode of Biography: WWE Legends. You can see tonight’s full schedule below including a Biography marathon and more:

* 1 PM: Most Wanted Treasures – Jerry Lawler
* 2 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Steve Austin
* 4 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Booker T.
* 6 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Shawn Michaels
* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – The Undertaker
* 10 PM: WWE Rivals: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk: Kane
* 11:34 PM: Most Wanted Treasures – Undertaker and Kane

Biography: WWE Legends, Jeremy Thomas

