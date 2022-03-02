Scott Hall Reportedly Hospitalized With Broken Hip

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is reportedly in the hospital with a broken hip. Jerry Jarrett posted to his Facebook (per PWInsider and noted Hall fell and broke his hip.

Jarrett posted:

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover.”

Hall was scheduled to appear at WrestleCon; there’s no word on whether that will still happen.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hall for a quick and full recovery.