Scott Norton Calls Joey Janela A ‘Tough Son of a Bitch’

In an interview with Fightful, former nWo member Scott Norton praised both Braun Strowman and Joey Janela, calling the latter a ‘tough son of a bitch.’ Here are highlights:

On who could challenge him in arm-wrestling: “Probably [Braun] Strowman. I don’t think there’s anybody that can beat me, just technique-wise. Dude is a badass. He’s a powerhouse. I respect everything he’s done. You’ve got to be a certain kind of guy to be able to do promos like that. Not everybody can do it and he can.”

On Joey Janela: “I love Joey. I’ve had three matches with Joey, and that dude is a stud. He’s the toughest little son of a bitch that’s come down the line. He’s not a little guy, but he’s not a big man. I banged on that little…that’s a tough son of a bitch. I’m so happy for Joey. He’s one of the good guys and he’s doing really well in our business. He’s an outstanding professional wrestler and a hell of a guy.”

On if he will be at Janela’s Spring Break 4: “I hope so.”