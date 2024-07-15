Scott Steiner Says He Has Never Failed A Drug Test, Went On Strict Diet To Become Big Poppa Pump

During last week’s episode of A&E Biography, WWE Legends (via Fightful), Scott Steiner commented on rumors that he took steroids to transform into Big Poppa Pump during his time in WCW. He denied the claims and said he never failed a drug test.

He said: “You can make all the accusations you want. I’ve never failed a drug test. Take that information and do what you want with it. When I made the transition from Steiner Brothers to Big Poppa Pump, I wanted to get in the best shape I possibly could. A lot of strict diet. Once you are leaner, you’re naturally going to look bigger.“