wrestling / News

Scott Steiner Appears At NEW ERA Wrestling Show Following Hospitalization

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner appeared at the NEW ERA Wrestling show in Alabama on Saturday night, cutting a promo for the audience and signing autographs.

Steiner was, of course, hospitalized after collapsing at the March 7th Impact Wrestling taping.

NEW ERA shared this photo of Steiner signing autographs at the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Scott Steiner, Ashish

More Stories

loading