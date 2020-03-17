wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Appears At NEW ERA Wrestling Show Following Hospitalization
March 17, 2020 | Posted by
Scott Steiner appeared at the NEW ERA Wrestling show in Alabama on Saturday night, cutting a promo for the audience and signing autographs.
Steiner was, of course, hospitalized after collapsing at the March 7th Impact Wrestling taping.
NEW ERA shared this photo of Steiner signing autographs at the show.
