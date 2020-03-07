Scott Steiner Hospitalized After Collapsing at Impact TV Tapings, Reportedly Doing ‘Well’

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp first reported on Twitter that Scott Steiner was hospitalized last night after collapsing during yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Pro Wrestling Sheet.com reports that Steiner was attended to by paramedics after his collapse. He was later taken to the hospital.

Steiner was appearing on the TNA-themed special for Impact, which was scheduled to air later this month. The tapings were held at the Coca Cola Roxxy in Atlanta, Georgia. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report indicates that Steiner, who is 57 years old, appeared to be fine during the day before he collapsed.

Tommy Dreamer and Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore later commented on the situation and provided updates on Steiner via Twitter. According to both Dreamer and D’Amore, Steiner appears to be doing “well” and is “under great care” after his collapse. Dreamer wrote, “I’m at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline. Scott Steiner is doing well. And under great care. Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump. Holla if ya hear me.”

Scott D’Amore tweeted, “For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support.”

