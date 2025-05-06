Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math To Solve 100 Men vs. 1 Gorilla

– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has weighed in on the 100 Men vs. 1 Gorilla trend, and he did it using some good ‘ole Steiner Match. He wrote the following yesterday on social media:

“Let’s say you got 100 average men. No weapons. No training. Just fear in their eyes and dad bods in their way. Then you got ONE full-grown silverback gorilla—600 pounds of pure rage, muscle, and tree-rippin’ power. Now here comes the math…Outta those 100 men, maybe 25% don’t even show up once they see the gorilla. That’s 25 cowards eliminated immediately. Then you got 33 1/3% of ‘em tryin’ to talk it out—they’re done. Another 20% just stand there frozen, pissing their pants. Now you’re left with about 21 guys, panicked, half-committed, and getting LAUNCHED like lawn darts. But what if Big Poppa Pump’s in the mix? You just tipped the freakin’ scale. Now it’s not 100 men vs 1 gorilla… it’s 1 gorilla vs the Genetic Freak. And that spells disaster for that Gorilla.”

Let’s say you got 100 average men. No weapons. No training. Just fear in their eyes and dad bods in their way.

Then you got ONE full-grown silverback gorilla—600 pounds of pure rage, muscle, and tree-rippin’ power.

Now here comes the math…

Outta those 100 men, maybe 25%…

— Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) May 6, 2025