Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math To Solve 100 Men vs. 1 Gorilla

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scott Steiner Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has weighed in on the 100 Men vs. 1 Gorilla trend, and he did it using some good ‘ole Steiner Match. He wrote the following yesterday on social media:

“Let’s say you got 100 average men. No weapons. No training. Just fear in their eyes and dad bods in their way. Then you got ONE full-grown silverback gorilla—600 pounds of pure rage, muscle, and tree-rippin’ power. Now here comes the math…Outta those 100 men, maybe 25% don’t even show up once they see the gorilla. That’s 25 cowards eliminated immediately. Then you got 33 1/3% of ‘em tryin’ to talk it out—they’re done. Another 20% just stand there frozen, pissing their pants. Now you’re left with about 21 guys, panicked, half-committed, and getting LAUNCHED like lawn darts. But what if Big Poppa Pump’s in the mix? You just tipped the freakin’ scale. Now it’s not 100 men vs 1 gorilla… it’s 1 gorilla vs the Genetic Freak. And that spells disaster for that Gorilla.”

Scott Steiner, Jeffrey Harris

