SCWPro Hot Hot Hot Results 8.10.10: Iowa Championship Match, More

SCWPro held its latest event, Hot Hot Hot, on Saturday night with an Iowa Championship Match and more. You can see the results below from the Blue Grass, Iowa show, per Fightful:

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi def. JT Energy

* ‘Mean’ Mason Beck def. Carlos Oliva

* Ript Studwell and Bruss Hamilton def. James Thomas and John Bonhart

* Calvin Kelly def. Big Daddy Dre

* Jared Thumb def. Brandon Becker

* Chuck Brewster def. Dominik Zagreas

* Eric Eznite said in a promo that Shane Hollister wasn’t there and that if he didn’t show up at SCWPro’s 21st Anniversary show to be in his corner for his match, he would enact his clause to erase The Shug from SCWPro forever.

* Dustan Moseley, Casey Jax, and Tigre Amore def. The Chosen