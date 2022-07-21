SDCC: Mattel Unveils New WWE Elite Figures, WCW Nitro Display & More

Mattel gave a preview of several upcoming WWE Elite figures at its booth at San-Diego Comic-Con, and 411’s Jeffrey Harris shared a look at the new figures. You can take a look at the pics below which include a WCW Monday Nitro display and Ultimate Edition Goldberg, a new wave of WWE Legends Elite figures including Dingo Warrior and Ken Shamrock, and WWE Elite Survivor Series 2022 series with Ultimate Warrior and Drew McIntyre. There’s also pics of the WWE Elite Royal Rumble 2023 figure series including a Dok Hendrix Build a figure and Vader, and Alexa Bliss with a Lilly doll.

Jeffrey will be sharing pictures and updates from SDCC throughout the convention, which runs through Sunday.

WWE Elite Alexa Bliss figure coming in Elite Series 97! She comes with Lilly the doll!

Check out this awesome WCW Monday Nitro display with Ultimate Edition Goldberg at the WWE Mattel booth at Comic-Con!

New WWE Legends Elite Wave coming in January 2023 to Target with Dingo Warrior! Ken Shamrock chase and standard and classic early 90s Shawn Michaels!

WWE Elite Survivor Series 2022 series features a Rick Rude manager era build a figure. New Ultimate Warrior and Chosen One Drew McIntyre

WWE Elite Royal Rumble 2023 figure series. Dok Hendrix Build a figure. Vader with a sculpted masked head!