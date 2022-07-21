wrestling / News

SDCC: Mattel Unveils New WWE Elite Figures, WCW Nitro Display & More

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mattel WWE WCW Nitro Set Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

Mattel gave a preview of several upcoming WWE Elite figures at its booth at San-Diego Comic-Con, and 411’s Jeffrey Harris shared a look at the new figures. You can take a look at the pics below which include a WCW Monday Nitro display and Ultimate Edition Goldberg, a new wave of WWE Legends Elite figures including Dingo Warrior and Ken Shamrock, and WWE Elite Survivor Series 2022 series with Ultimate Warrior and Drew McIntyre. There’s also pics of the WWE Elite Royal Rumble 2023 figure series including a Dok Hendrix Build a figure and Vader, and Alexa Bliss with a Lilly doll.

Jeffrey will be sharing pictures and updates from SDCC on the @411wrestling Twitter account throughout the convention, which runs through Sunday.

