During San Diego Comic-Con, 411mania had the chance to share an exclusive chat with two of the top Superheroes of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster, Kandi Krush and Genesis. Kandi Krush and Genesis were live in attendance at the convention, meeting and greeting fans at the Headlocked Comics booth. There, they discussed their careers, being part of the WOW roster, the show getting picked up for a second season, and much more.

Kandi Krush recently competed against Penelope Pink for the WOW Championship in a tough loss. She originally trained to be an Olympic synchronized swimmer before eventually making the switch to martial arts and boxing before finding her way to WOW – Women of Wrestling. Genesis is a member of the Exiled stable. Hailing from the Australian Outback, she’s trained her body into a living weapon using Karate and Kung Fu. Here’s what they had to share with 411 about being part of WOW:

Jeffrey Harris: How does it feel to be part of San Diego Comic-Con, considering, you are superheroes after all?

Kandi Krush: Yeah, it’s incredible. This is actually my first time here, and I just feed off of energy and crowds naturally. So, I’m hyped. I’m loving it!

Genesis: That’s a very Krush thing. I’m happy to be here too, just to like connect with the people who have supported us especially me and my tag team. I love to see it. I’d probably prefer my tag team partner as opposed to Krush here, but you know, it is what it is, but I’m happy to be here.

Jeffrey Harris: For Kandi Krush, I’m sorry about the recent title loss to Penelope Pink. What do you think is going to be the key to wresting the title away from Penelope Pink?

Kandi Krush: Actually, I’ve been working a lot on honing in on my wrestling skills, leaving a little bit more of my striking and boxing behind. So, I’m gaining strength and size, and I’m going to come back and take her off her feet next time.

Genesis: We’ll see.

Jeffrey Harris: WOW has been picked up for a second season. So how does it feel to be part of this great organization with a growing movement and fanbase?

Genesis: Well, that’s the best part about it, I feel. Especially for how much we bring something different to the platform, to wrestling. We’re a full women’s league. It’s so rare, and it’s so empowering and exciting to see all different types of female wrestlers coming out and showing up. It’s really, really cool.

Kandi Krush: Yeah, I agree. I don’t often agree with Genesis, but on this I have to. We are a sisterhood, so whether we get along or not, we are all about respect and empowerment. And it’s great to see the young girls that we’re empowering along the way, and that we can have a wider reach to reach more people.

Jeffrey Harris: For Kandi Krush, I thought your background was so interesting because you originally started out training for Olympic synchronized swimming before transitioning to martial arts and later wrestling. How did you eventually discover pro wrestling?

Kandi Krush: It was happenstance. It was maybe meant to be. I was walking by a boxing gym after I retired from synchronized swimming, and I got pulled in by a coach that said, ‘You look like you can fight.’ And he helped rehab all my injuries from that. I fell in love with that. I fell in love with hitting things, and I felt powerful, strong. —

Genesis: I’ve felt that a few times *Points to bruise on her shoulder*.

Kandi Krush: You got to do what you got to do.

Jeffrey Harris: Genesis, who are your wrestling mentors?

Genesis: My wrestling mentors are love. I’ve been trained under one of the greatest female veterans of wrestling, so I’ve been always so grateful to have such a great leader for my tag team as well [Malia Hosaka]. I look up to all the greats before us, but now, I’m just focused on making my mark here in WOW, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

Jeffrey Harris: Do you two ever chat with April Mendez (aka AJ Lee) as part of WOW, and does she ever offer you advice?

Kandi Krush: Yeah, AJ Mendez has been a huge supporter ever since she came on board with WOW. She has great energy. You can tell that she really as our backs and wants us to be our most authentic selves. So, it’s awesome to have her around.

Genesis: And hearing her — her commentary has made a real big difference to our show. It’s made it so much better. It’s elevated it through her experiences. She’s a great, great part of our show.

Jeffrey Harris: Anything you’re looking forward to checking out at Comic-Con?

Kandi Krush: It’s like a feast for the eyes. So I gotta just wander around and see. Just all the people, meeting the people, and seeing all their different costumes, I think that’s some of the best.

Genesis: I want to see some of the badass cosplays that people can do because some people are so creative, and they can make a complete replica of a show. And that kind of fan support and fan dedication, I love it.

Jeffrey Harris: I think we need to have you ladies at a panel coming up at this year or next year. What would you think of that?

Kandi Krush: That would be awesome! I would love it!

Genesis: I would love it! I would love a little more space between maybe myself and this one, but I would love to be on a panel. That’s great.

Jeffrey Harris: Genesis, what do you think of your tag team partner Exodus and how you’re getting along now?

Genesis: You know, we’re getting along well, but I will say, we’re looking to step things up another level. And that’s where I can say now, our plans, I can’t say too much with certain ears listening. But you know, we’re doing well. Me and Exodus, we get on really well.

Jeffrey Harris: For Kandi Krush, I thought your story about overcoming depression and mental health issues was very inspiring. Do you have any advice about good ways to address your mental health?

Kandi Krush: No matter what you’re going through, just keep taking one step in front of the other. You’ll eventually find where you’re going. Just keep putting in the work. Keep believing in yourself, and you’ll find your way.

Jeffrey Harris: Last question, anything you to say to the fans or about Comic-Con?

Kandi Krush: We love our WOW fans, and WOW Unleashed is about to happen in August. So come to our booth to meet us and come watch us wrestle in a couple of weeks.

Thank you to Kandi Krush and Genesis for taking the time to speak with us. WOW – Women of Wrestling airs weekly through CBS Viacom syndicated airings. You can check your local listings on how to watch the show at the official website. Older episodes are also available to watch on WOW’s YouTube channel.