SEAdLINNNG Shin-Kiba NIGHT Results 1.22.21: Sareee Works Final Show Before Heading to WWE, More
SEAdLINNNG’s latest show, Shin-Kiba NIGHT, took place on Friday morning in Tokyo featuring Sareee’s final appearance before heading to WWE. You can see the full results for the show below per Fightful.
As previously reported, Sareee said earlier this week that she is finishing with today’s show and heading to WWE at least after being signed last February.
* Rina Yamashita def. Honori Hana
* High-Speed Four-Way Match: Tsukasa Fujimoto def. AKARI and Makoto and Tsukushi Haruka
* Ayame Sasamura & Kaho Kobayashi vs. MAX VOLTAGE (Itsuki Aoki & Ryo Mizunami) – Time Limit Draw (15:00)
1.22「SEAdLINNNG～SHINKIBA NIGHT!～」
試合結果速報！
〈③ユニット対抗タッグマッチ 15分1本勝負〉
△水波綾&青木いつ希(ショーンキャプチャー)【MAX VOLTAGE】
vs
△小林香萌&笹村あやめ(2AW)【世志琥組】
※時間切れ引き分け
1週間見られるライブ配信はこちら⬇️https://t.co/jBNpcuTZjp pic.twitter.com/DR06n49Wtu
— SEAdLINNNG【公式】シードリング (@SLinnng) January 22, 2021
* SEAdLINNNG Beyond The Sea Tag Team Title Match: Arisa Nakajima & Nanae Takahashi def. Sareee & Yoshiko
1.22 新木場1stRING
試合結果速報！
〈SEAdLINNNG BEYOND THE SEA Tag Championship 30分1本勝負〉
〈王者組〉✕世志琥&Sareee (WWE Count Down）【鬼に金棒】 vs 〈挑戦者組〉⭕高橋奈七永&中島安里紗
1週間見られるライブ配信はこちら⬇https://t.co/7Lsbmb5BU5 pic.twitter.com/T7A9ifmmVn
— SEAdLINNNG【公式】シードリング (@SLinnng) January 22, 2021
1.22「SEAdLINNNG～SHINKIBA NIGHT!～」
東京・新木場1stRING
試合結果速報！#世志琥 #Sareee
完全版・1週間見られるライブ配信はこちら⬇https://t.co/7Lsbmb5BU5 pic.twitter.com/bYjBPWDoYN
— SEAdLINNNG【公式】シードリング (@SLinnng) January 22, 2021
