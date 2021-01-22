SEAdLINNNG Shin-Kiba NIGHT Results 1.22.21: Sareee Works Final Show Before Heading to WWE, More

SEAdLINNNG’s latest show, Shin-Kiba NIGHT, took place on Friday morning in Tokyo featuring Sareee’s final appearance before heading to WWE. You can see the full results for the show below per Fightful.

As previously reported, Sareee said earlier this week that she is finishing with today’s show and heading to WWE at least after being signed last February.

* Rina Yamashita def. Honori Hana

* High-Speed Four-Way Match: Tsukasa Fujimoto def. AKARI and Makoto and Tsukushi Haruka

* Ayame Sasamura & Kaho Kobayashi vs. MAX VOLTAGE (Itsuki Aoki & Ryo Mizunami) – Time Limit Draw (15:00)

* SEAdLINNNG Beyond The Sea Tag Team Title Match: Arisa Nakajima & Nanae Takahashi def. Sareee & Yoshiko