Sean Legacy Believes 2025 Will Be Last Year On Indies After WWE ID Signing

Sean Legacy is part of the WWE ID program, and he believes his days on the independent scene are numbers due to the program. Legacy has appeared on WWE EVOLVE and even NXT as a WWE ID-contracted talent in addition to his independent work, and he spoke with WJBF in Augusta for a new interview. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On joining the WWE ID program: “I am signed with WWE doing a WWE ID prospect and man, I’m very grateful and it’s a blessing to have that right now because it’s been skyrocketing my career. So I was in Germany, on a tour, on a wrestling tour and I got the phone call about it and I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome.’ I’m with the WWE but not signed with the WWE, you know? At first, it was kind of just a logo. It was just having that logo by your name and of course you’re getting paid and basically the money you’re getting goes to plane tickets to help you branch your name out even more. That’s what it looked like at first. But now, like I said earlier, it’s just growing and growing and growing… It was amazing. One of the best phone calls I’ve ever had.”

On his independent career future: “Yes, dude. I’m walking in as I am the best one out of everybody. I have to. You have to have that mindset that you are the one and I have that mindset. Every time I go to the P.C. and train. Every time I work on EVOLVE, every time I even go to an indie show, like, I am the one and I am going to prove (to) everyone why Legacy will be super. You have to have that mindset of this is it, this is it and I truly do believe that this is my last year (on the indies) and I’m gonna keep going at it.”