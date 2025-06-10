Sean Legacy Details Benefits Of WWE’s ID Program

Sean Legacy, one of the rising stars in WWE’s ID (Independent Development) program, recently spoke on the benefits the system provides.

In an interview with Bite Size Chats (per Fightful), Legacy discussed what being a WWE ID talent entails. The program allows contracted talent to access WWE’s resources, like the Performance Center, while not being under an exclusive contract. This structure gives performers a unique level of freedom to continue working on the independent circuit. While not officially signed full-time, the program serves as a direct pathway to NXT and the main roster for promising athletes.

“WWE ID is new. It’s basically them supporting you and helping you branch your name out even more around the entire world on the indies. Whenever I get paid X amount of money, they say, hey, Here you go. We want to help you with your travel. We want to help you with like a hotel or something like that. Because, man, that’s the thing with wrestling, especially indie wrestling. The only way to get known is you’ve got to branch yourself out there. So that’s what WWE ID is mainly about. But also, man, we get to go to the Performance Center in Orlando and get to train there and we get to learn their ways. When we learn their ways, we’re allowed to bring it back on the indies and show the indie wrestlers that maybe their dream is to be in WWE. Like, hey, they’re looking for this. Get away from this. Start doing this. You know, this is the stuff they’re looking at.”