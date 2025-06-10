Sean Legacy Names His Biggest Wrestling Influences

WWE NXT North American Championship #1 contender Sean Legacy recently pointed to two WWE legends as his biggest influences in wrestling.

Speaking on A Bite Size Chat (per Fightful), Legacy, who has become a featured performer on NXT television through WWE’s ID program, was asked about who inspired his career. He named Rey Mysterio and John Cena as his primary influences, noting that he drew inspiration from both for different reasons.

“So the first person, which is kind of like me, is John Cena. He always preaches the thing. He always wears the shirt saying, never give up. So John Cena is the first one, he really got me really hooked to wrestling. I watched wrestling when I was really little. My dad watched it, and he introduced me to it, and the first wrestler I saw was Rey Mysterio, and I liked him. The only thing I could relate to him, though, was because I didn’t understand wrestling, but he was tiny. So I was like, oh, okay, so small people can make it in wrestling. I was like, I like him. I like him. But as I got older and as I started getting it, it went straight into John Cena, cause I like John Cena a lot, but yeah, man, just what John Cena’s message is in his promos about never giving up and giving it your all. I like that kind of stuff.”

Legacy is set to challenge the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, for the title on an upcoming episode of WWE NXT.