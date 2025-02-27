Sean Waltman Says He’s Been Coaching WWE ID Talent

Sean Waltman recently revealed that he’s been working with the WWE ID prospects. Waltman appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and reveaked that he’s been working with the prospects in the program, giving advice over video calls.

“I coach those kids over Zoom,” Waltman said (per Fightful). “They send me the matches. We’ll play the match, then I’ll push pause, ‘Hey what the fuck was that?’ or ‘Hey, that was good.’ Help them refine things.”

The WWE ID system was announced in October.