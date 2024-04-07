Sean Waltman Names Match With Shane McMahon As Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Sean Waltman battled Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 15, a match he recently named as his favorite WrestleMania moment in his career. The WWE Hall of Famer looked back at the match in an appearance on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his favorite WrestleMania moment: “My favorite was my match with Shane. We were really high up on the card. And, man, Shane really came out there in basically his first match he ever had and crushed it. I mean, I had a little something to do with it, too.”

On putting together the match: “We never went and rehearsed matches. But we did this for Shane, and rightfully so. He had Jack Doan drive a ring from Detroit, Michigan to Saint Paul … set the ring up there, and I drove 15 minutes from my house and we put the match together there.”

On first being pitched the match: “[Shane] came to me with a big sheet of paper with, like, all these ideas on it, and I was like, ugh … Because I had told Vince, ‘I’ll work with him, but I’m going over, and he’s gotta listen to me — I’m the boss of this thing.’ In the end, I didn’t go over, and we pretty much used all his ideas. Because they were good ideas.”