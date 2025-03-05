wrestling / News

Sean Waltman Recalls How The Kliq Nearly Got Into a Bar Fight With 50 People in Mumpton

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Kliq Kevin Nash Scott Hall Shawn Michaels Triple H, Sean Waltman Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman shared some old stories about The Kliq, and how they nearly got into a bar fight in Mumpton. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sean Waltman on The Kliq nearly getting into bar fight in Mumpton: “Something happened. We were in Mumpton, it’s in the Maritimes, and we always went to this place called Ziggy’s. It was the club in Mumpton. They didn’t like us in there because the girls were paying attention to us and all that. I don’t know how it popped off, but we were outside and there are like [50] people.”

On how the incident was broken up: “It’s just us; me, Scott [Hall], Kev [Kevin Nash], and Shawn [Michaels]. We’re outnumbered. All of a sudden, this black Caddie rolls up. Out gets [Yokozuna], [Rikishi], [Undertaker], the BSK guys, Godfather. Everyone scattered. They were like ‘F*** it.'”

