Sean Waltman Recalls JBL & Steve Blackman Getting Into Legit Fight, Vince McMahon Calling Stu Hart About Owen’s Death

– On the latest X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman shared some memories of the day Owen Hart died and Vince McMahon calling Stu Hart to tell him about it. Hart died on May 23rd, 1999 at Over the Edge after a harness malfunction when he was being lowered to the ring for a match at the PPV, and Waltman said the day started off weird with a fight between JBL and Steve Blackman at the airport. Highlights are below:

On the day starting off with a JBL/Steve Blackman brawl: “The day started off f**kin’ wacky. We got to Kansas City and I’m almost 100% sure this is where that happened earlier in the day, it was that — did you ever hear about the little skirmish that JBL and Steve Blackman got into? Yeah, JBL you know, he liked to f**k with people, right? And you know, he got on Blackman’s nerves a little too much and Blackman’s not one to f**k with, to put it mildly. But JBL pushed him a little too far, and f**king Blackman snapped and he went to punch John. And he got his foot caught in the straps of a duffel bag, sitting on the ground. This is all happening at baggage claim, we’re waiting for our bags. And as he’s going to punch him, he got his foot caught in the straps and he didn’t get the punch off. And f**king John hit him about two or three times, boom boom boom. And they broke it up. No one got hurt, but it was f**ked up for Steve, because that’s not how Steve wanted that to go down. [laughs] But that was how that f**king day started.”

On who called Owen’s family: “Oh my god, I have no idea [who called Bret]. But it was Vince that called Stu. Because Stu, that’s the father, you know? And I remember apparently Stu said something along the lines of like, ‘I wouldn’t want to be Vince right now.’ Because all that weight’s on Vince’s shoulders. And I thought it was — I won’t want to say interesting, when I’m talking a guy’s son dying, and our friend dying, but … it was something along the lines of ‘I wouldn’t want to be you right now.’ I’m paraphrasing.”

