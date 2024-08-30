wrestling / News

Semifinals Set In MLW Opera Cup

August 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Opera Cup Image Credit: MLW

The semifinal matches in the MLW Opera Cup are official following Summer Of The Beasts. Thursday’s show saw TJP, Bad Dude Tio, KENTA, and Mistico all advance in the tournament. The four respectively defeated Tom Lawlor, Alex Kane, Akira, and Atlantis Jr. in the quarterfinals to advance.

The semifinal matches are as follows:

* TJP vs. KENTA
* Bad Dude Tito vs. Mistico

The semifinals and finals both take place at MLW Fightland.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Opera Cup, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading