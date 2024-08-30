Semifinals Set In MLW Opera Cup

The semifinal matches in the MLW Opera Cup are official following Summer Of The Beasts. Thursday’s show saw TJP, Bad Dude Tio, KENTA, and Mistico all advance in the tournament. The four respectively defeated Tom Lawlor, Alex Kane, Akira, and Atlantis Jr. in the quarterfinals to advance.

The semifinal matches are as follows:

* TJP vs. KENTA

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Mistico

The semifinals and finals both take place at MLW Fightland.