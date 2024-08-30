wrestling / News
Semifinals Set In MLW Opera Cup
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
The semifinal matches in the MLW Opera Cup are official following Summer Of The Beasts. Thursday’s show saw TJP, Bad Dude Tio, KENTA, and Mistico all advance in the tournament. The four respectively defeated Tom Lawlor, Alex Kane, Akira, and Atlantis Jr. in the quarterfinals to advance.
The semifinal matches are as follows:
* TJP vs. KENTA
* Bad Dude Tito vs. Mistico
The semifinals and finals both take place at MLW Fightland.
