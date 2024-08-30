MLW Summer Of The Beasts Results 8.29.24: Donovan Dijak Appears, Opera Cup Matches, More

MLW Summer Of the Beasts took place on Thursday, with Donovan Dijak making an appearance and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* The start of the show had stream issues and Bobby Fish was facing Timothy Thatcher before it froze. The announcers played it after the fact as if the stream was hacked, and a doomsday clock appeared.

* 2024 Opera Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Bad Dude Tito def. Alex Kane

* MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Hanako

* 2024 Opera Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: TJP def. Tom Lawlor

* Krule vowed that CONTRA Unit will bring MLW to its knees.

* Matt Riddle def. Matthew Justice

* Salina de la Renta appeared in a segment in Cesar Duran’s living quarters with the father of her child.

* Paul London def. BRG. BRG and Bobby Fish attacked London post-match and the Andersons came out, but attacked London in a swerve.

– The Andersons def. Love Doug & Jay Lyon

* 2024 Opera Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: KENTA def. Akira

* Little Guido, Nolo Kitano, Jimmy Lloyd and LSG fought to a no contest when Donovan Dijak appeared and took everyone out. Dijak said he would become MLW World Champion.

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro won) def. Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura. Krule and Janai Kai came out and attacked Kojima, and CONTRA Unit posed with all the titles.

* 2024 Opera Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mistico def. Atlantis Jr.