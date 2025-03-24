wrestling / News
Senior Scramble Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
Joey Janela has announced a Senior Scramble match for his Spring Break 9 show. Janela announced on Monday that a scramble match will take place at the show, with six competitors who must all be over the age of 55.
Janela wrote:
“To be in this match you must be 55+
This will be the oldest combined age in one match in the history of the business!
This will probably be my favorite match of the year.
Get your tickets now:
https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”
The updated lineup for the April 19th show in Las Vegas is:
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki
* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Senior Scramble: Competitors TBA
* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados
* Joey Janela vs. Sabu
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont
* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders
* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner
