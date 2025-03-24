Senior Scramble Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Joey Janela has announced a Senior Scramble match for his Spring Break 9 show. Janela announced on Monday that a scramble match will take place at the show, with six competitors who must all be over the age of 55.

Janela wrote:

“To be in this match you must be 55+

This will be the oldest combined age in one match in the history of the business! This will probably be my favorite match of the year. Get your tickets now: https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”

The updated lineup for the April 19th show in Las Vegas is:

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki

* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Senior Scramble: Competitors TBA

* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner