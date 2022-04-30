Serena Deeb On How She Approaches Coaching in AEW, Says Jade Cargill Puts In The Work

Serena Deeb recently discussed her role as a coach in AEW and how much work Jade Cargill is putting in. Deeb spoke with Busted Open Radio on Friday and you can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On her backstage role in AEW: “When someone comes to you and asks for help on an idea or something like that, it’s a huge compliment. It’s important to pay attention at these shows in a coach role so you know people’s strengths and weakness, how I can help them, their moveset. You have to know all these details. If you don’t know that, you can’t really help somebody on a personal level. I try to pay attention to our women’s division and what everyone is doing. I have to be dialed in.”

On how she approaches coaching: “If I feel it necessary [go up to talent with advice], I will, but everybody has to make their choices as well. The women that do, it shows in their work and growth and how quickly they improve. [Mark Henry] is at the monitor. Guess who else is front row at the monitor for every match? Bryan Danielson, the best in the world. (CM) Punk, MJF. That’s the difference. Nobody is too big to watch everybody’s work. That’s what makes for a great workplace; everybody helping everybody. We have that at AEW and it’s great these guys are here now and have so much experience. It’s a detriment if you are not finding Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, [Henry], Punk, Bryan, William Regal. If you’re not finding these guys after your match…I bring my laptop and sit down with Dean or Arn and watch my match. If you’re not doing that, what are we doing? You have to.”

On if the AEW women are utilizing their resources well: “I believe some really are. Jade is a great example. Jade and (Red) Velvet are in there with Bryan training. He’s giving them his time and you can see it. Jade, for how long she’s been in the game, is doing really good. She’s going to continue to rise and she’s putting in the work. Some are, some maybe aren’t. I do see a lot of the women going to Bryan or whoever they have that type of friendship with. I do believe it’s happening.”