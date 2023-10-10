Serpentico Details What Was Involved in Becoming an AEW Producer

In a recent appearance with I Just Wanna Talk To Friends, AEW’s Serpentico shared his thoughts on acting as a producer for the company (per Fightful). Serpentico explained the responsibilities involved in the job and commented on the transition process into doing backstage work for AEW. You can find a highlight and listen to the full episode below.

On being a producer and using the new position as a creative outlet: “We get with talent before the show and talk about whatever match we have. My job is to give the best ideas and present the best idea possible for TV and advance whatever story we have going on. While they are wrestling, I’m on a headset in the back talking to the production crew, the camera, the director, telling them, ‘this is going to happen soon, this might happen next,’ trying to get the best shots and cameras angles and also timing the show. I have direct feed to the referee and they have direct contact to the wrestlers, so we all have communication. I also have contact with Tony [Tony Khan], who is right next to us, giving play-by-play or advice on something he wants to see and we go from there. I usually do that two or three times a night depending on how big the show is. Now, we have more coaches than before, so it’s less hectic and we can spread the wealth more. It’s an aspect of the business I started doing last October [October 2022] and it’s a blast. I always wanted to have a ‘what’s next?’ in wrestling, I never wanted to wrestle and go, ‘I’m done…now what do I do?’ I wanted to be able to transition into something after I’m done wacking my head, and that’s the perfect avenue. I can still get my creative stuff out of my idea that way. I have ideas that just don’t work for me, Angelico, or Luther. ‘Hey, how about you try this. We can’t do it, see if it works for your character, fits the matches, fits the storyline.’ It’s very rewarding.”