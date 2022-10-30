Serpentico On Who He Would Want to See Join Chaos Project

Serpentico has an idea for someone he’d like to see join Chaos Project, as he noted in a new interview. The AEW roster member spoke with Fightful’s Jon Pearl for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On the idea of Nyla Rose joining Chaos Project: “That is the problem. Lord Luther, as I like to call him, he is a very strong individual. I don’t need two very strong individuals trying to throw me around the ring. But if it leads us to possibly get those trios titles around my waist, I guess their waist too, I’ll put up with it. Maybe, kinda. Maybe.”

On who he’d like to join the group: “I’ll give you a hint. It’s Danhausen. See that hint? You like it right? Really easy to understand. He would fit in a motley crew of weirdos and weird curses and stuff. I think he’s already cursed me a couple times, but it’s fine, it’s fine. I’ll forgive him, it’s fine.”