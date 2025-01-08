wrestling / News

Serpentico Recalls Nyla Rose Responding To His Coaching

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nyla Rose AEW Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent edition of Hey! (EW), AEW’s Serpentico recalled a rather blunt response from former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose went attempting to coach her for a match once. Serpentico said on Nyla Rose (via Fightful), “So I did coach a Nyla Rose match once. Can you curse on this? Yeah, she told me to go f*** myself. Didn’t listen to me whatsoever.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Nyla Rose, Serpentico, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading