wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Burns Down Firefly Funhouse on Raw (Pics, Video)

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Bray Wyatt Raw

– The Firefly Funhouse is no more after Seth Rollins burned it down on Raw. In the final moments of Monday night’s episode of Raw, Rollins invaded Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segment and attacked him, then set fire to the Funhouse. You can see pics and video from the segment below.

Rollins will defend the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Firefly Funhouse, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading