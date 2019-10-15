wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Burns Down Firefly Funhouse on Raw (Pics, Video)
– The Firefly Funhouse is no more after Seth Rollins burned it down on Raw. In the final moments of Monday night’s episode of Raw, Rollins invaded Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segment and attacked him, then set fire to the Funhouse. You can see pics and video from the segment below.
Rollins will defend the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st.
LIVE | @WWERollins is in the #FireflyFunHouse as he ATTACKS @WWEBrayWyatt! #RAW #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/A1WIBeqFvq
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) October 15, 2019
LIVE | @WWERollins has set fire to the #FireflyFunHouse! #RAW #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/tvM5wQdjHv
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) October 15, 2019
😱😱😱😱😱@WWERollins is IN the #FireflyFunHouse!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/BkJJbCn01b
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
#UniversalChampion @WWERollins just gave #BurnItDown a whole new meaning. #RAW #FireflyFunHouse pic.twitter.com/9BujSyyHch
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
#UniversalChampion @WWERollins is IN the #FireflyFunhouse and decided to #BurnItDown!!! Watch out, @WWEBrayWyatt! #RAW pic.twitter.com/3li0MRozeE
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
