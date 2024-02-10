– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo at this week’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show in Las Vegas, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked about a WrestleMania dream match with CM Punk not happening anymore due to Punk’s injury. As noted, Punk tore his triceps at the Royal Rumble last month, taking him out of the equation for WrestleMania 40. Rollins also discussed the new WWE Raw streaming deal with Netflix and more. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on CM Punk getting hurt: “One of us is a fragile old man and one of us is a young stallion. So, I’ll be back in a couple of weeks, he’ll be back in a year or two until his next injury. I don’t know, I’d love to kick the crap out of him. I’m sure he’d love to get there and try to do something to me, but it’s not going to work. So, am I disappointed? I’d say a little bit. Only because I thought, if we had an opportunity to do it, stomping his head into the mat would be the best at WrestleMania. Like, it would be the best at WrestleMania, in front of the biggest audience. A little bummed by that. I feel like, he’s talking about the greatest comeback of all time, I’ll be happy to stomp out that comeback when the time comes.”

Rollins on his recent injury: “Well, the second that it happened, obviously, it was self-analysis, and then hope that it wasn’t too serious because you knew WrestleMania was on the horizon. So there was a lot of panic, kind of panic, kind of concern. I’ve been down this road before. I don’t want to do it again. So, I was very nervous, but yeah, my progress is really good. My knee is better than I expected at three and a half weeks roughly, so I’m fully expecting to be back 110% by WrestleMania, 100% well before that.”

On the WWE Raw streaming deal with Netflix: “Oh, I’m –I am hyped man. I am hyped. It is like the world of the unknown. It is like the kick in the butt, the change that we’ve all been kind of waiting for. Like something’s going to be different and a lot of things are going to be exciting where they’ve been mundane for a long time. You know and it’s just going to change the whole landscape, not just of wrestling professional wrestling but really of live sports. This is going to be a test run for live television on streaming. What is this going to look like and so on. I’m so excited to be able to be a part of it. I’m really excited that they took a chance on Monday Night Raw, which without without a doubt has been my show. I mean look at the last 10 years of Monday Night Raw. I think I’ve been on screen on that show probably more than anybody over the last 10 years for better or worse. Luckily, Netflix thinks for better for a lot of money, so I’m very proud to be a champion on the show that’s moving to that streaming service and is going to really change the game.”

