wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Continues To Stick By His Tweet Calling WWE The ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’, Dismisses ‘Idiots With No Clue’

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Seth Rollins Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins continues to stand by his tweet proclaiming WWE as the “Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.” Rollins’ tweet led to a major response yesterday from the likes of Chris Jericho, Tama Tonga, and Will Ospreay, leading to Rollins taking a shot at Ospreay.

Today, Molly Danger creator Jamal Yaseem Igle tweeted to Seth, “I love ya but seriously dude..dial it down a notch.”

Rollins responded defiantly: “Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know.”

Below are all the tweets from yesterday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Ashish

More Stories

loading