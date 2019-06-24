Seth Rollins Continues To Stick By His Tweet Calling WWE The ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’, Dismisses ‘Idiots With No Clue’

Seth Rollins continues to stand by his tweet proclaiming WWE as the “Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.” Rollins’ tweet led to a major response yesterday from the likes of Chris Jericho, Tama Tonga, and Will Ospreay, leading to Rollins taking a shot at Ospreay.

Today, Molly Danger creator Jamal Yaseem Igle tweeted to Seth, “I love ya but seriously dude..dial it down a notch.”

Rollins responded defiantly: “Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know.”

