wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Continues To Stick By His Tweet Calling WWE The ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’, Dismisses ‘Idiots With No Clue’
Seth Rollins continues to stand by his tweet proclaiming WWE as the “Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.” Rollins’ tweet led to a major response yesterday from the likes of Chris Jericho, Tama Tonga, and Will Ospreay, leading to Rollins taking a shot at Ospreay.
Today, Molly Danger creator Jamal Yaseem Igle tweeted to Seth, “I love ya but seriously dude..dial it down a notch.”
Rollins responded defiantly: “Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know.”
Seth, I love ya but seriously dude..dial it down a notch. https://t.co/Lly7CCqAz0
— Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) June 24, 2019
Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know. https://t.co/9wISLrevCr
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019
Below are all the tweets from yesterday.
Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://t.co/Frd8occDhd
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 23, 2019
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 23, 2019
Best Pro Wrestling in the guh damn Galaxy. Don’t @ me bih https://t.co/yAlUcBkWLc
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 23, 2019
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019
Double Dab on em uce. https://t.co/mjhr17A690
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 23, 2019
Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://t.co/0Mh5UOX5cA
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019
I’m alive. https://t.co/l7zxy5yHY9
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 24, 2019
Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019
