Seth Rollins Says WWE Has The Best Wrestling on The Planet, Will Ospreay and Tama Tonga Respond
Seth Rollins went all in for WWE Saturday night, hyping up Stomping Grounds and saying that the company had the ‘best wrestling on the planet’. Naturally, given that WWE has taken a lot of criticism recently, this drew some skepticism from people online. However Rollins stuck by his claim last night, even when the likes of Tama Tonga, Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay all responded negatively to his post. He even replied back to Ospreay and took a shot at him, claiming that WWE had a “better version” (Ricochet) on the roster. You can see the full exchange below.
Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://t.co/Frd8occDhd
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 23, 2019
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 23, 2019
Best Pro Wrestling in the guh damn Galaxy. Don’t @ me bih https://t.co/yAlUcBkWLc
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 23, 2019
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019
Double Dab on em uce. https://t.co/mjhr17A690
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 23, 2019
Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://t.co/0Mh5UOX5cA
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019
I’m alive. https://t.co/l7zxy5yHY9
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 24, 2019
Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019
