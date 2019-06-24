Seth Rollins Says WWE Has The Best Wrestling on The Planet, Will Ospreay and Tama Tonga Respond

Seth Rollins went all in for WWE Saturday night, hyping up Stomping Grounds and saying that the company had the ‘best wrestling on the planet’. Naturally, given that WWE has taken a lot of criticism recently, this drew some skepticism from people online. However Rollins stuck by his claim last night, even when the likes of Tama Tonga, Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay all responded negatively to his post. He even replied back to Ospreay and took a shot at him, claiming that WWE had a “better version” (Ricochet) on the roster. You can see the full exchange below.

Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://t.co/Frd8occDhd — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Best Pro Wrestling in the guh damn Galaxy. Don’t @ me bih https://t.co/yAlUcBkWLc — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 23, 2019

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Double Dab on em uce. https://t.co/mjhr17A690 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 23, 2019

Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://t.co/0Mh5UOX5cA — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019