In an interview with Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins gave his reaction to Hulk Hogan getting booed at the Netflix premiere of RAW last month. Hogan was there to promote his new beer and the crowd booed him relentlessly.

Rollins said: “I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you see getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it. I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope [laughs], but people get what they deserve, so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it, and look, I said this before about The Hulkster, he’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from. But I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see.”