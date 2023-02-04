Seth Rollins Addresses Logan Paul Eliminating Him At Royal Rumble: ‘Stay In Your Lane’

Seth Rollins is not a fan of Logan Paul (or being eliminated from the Royal Rumble by him), as he noted in a recent Instagram Q&A. Rollins was eliminated by Paul during the men’s Rumble match last Saturday, and during an Instagram Q&A he addressed the situation and what he thinks of Paul. You can check out some highlights below:

On Paul eliminating him from the Rumble match: “Alright, look. I was going to avoid this topic. But since I’ve seen a few of you guys asking so far about Logan Paul, I don’t know, I don’t know about Logan Paul. All I know is that I don’t really like Logan Paul. Yeah look, I’ll just say it, a lot of us don’t really like Logan Paul, we don’t. I don’t like Logan Paul. I don’t really need him in my locker room, in my space. You know, great. Great, guy’s ultra talented as far as athletic ability is concerned. You know, he snuck up on me at the Rumble and dumped me, fine, whatever. You know, I took my eyes off the ball, that one’s on me. But don’t go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. You know, it’s probably the coolest thing Logan’s ever gonna do in his life is throw me out of the Rumble.

On his advice for Paul: “I’d just advise him to stay in his lane, I guess is what I’d say. Because you know, he’s had what, three or four matches? And again, athletic freak. No doubt about it. But at the end of the day, he’s just — he’s not a wrestler, you know? He doesn’t want to be a wrestler, he just wants to be famous. He doesn’t care about the industry, he doesn’t — he’s not a wrestler.

“And so I think [it’s] best for him to just stay in his lane, whatever his lane is? I don’t know, like buying counterfeit Pokémon cards. If that’s your lane? Stay in that lane. But don’t come knocking on my door, ’cause I’ll knock you out. And you don’t have your brother for backup because he’s about to get cooked by this dude coming up in a couple weeks or whatever, and he’s not gonna be around.”

On a possible confrontation with Paul: “So at some point, we’re gonna have to come face to face. And I just really don’t think he wants to — I don’t think he wants none as they say, I guess. So that’s all I’m gonna say about LP, as they call him. Don’t love him. Come in, do your thing, do your little thing and get your, ‘Oh, very good Logan Paul, very good!’ Your little claps and that. You know, have everybody hold your hand, great. But don’t be bragging about throwing me out of the Rumble. That’s just kind of a — calling me a clown, look at this guy. S, that’s all.”

