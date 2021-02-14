wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Shares Photo of Becky Lynch With Their Daughter Roux
February 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared a photo on Instagram showing his fiancée, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, and their infant daughter Roux. You can see the post Rollins shared below.
Rollins wrote in the caption, “Don’t think I can cram more love into a single frame.” Roux was born late last year. Rollins recently returned to TV at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 and competed in the men’s Rumble match.
